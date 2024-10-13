Maharashtra Govt to Hold State Funeral for Baba Siddique

Baba Siddique, a former three-time MLA from Bandra West and a member of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction, was tragically shot dead in Mumbai’s Bandra East during Dussehra celebrations. He was hit by six bullets, four of which struck him in the chest, near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office. The attack has raised concerns as Siddique had ‘Y’ level security at the time. Two suspects, claiming ties to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, have been arrested, though the gang has not officially claimed responsibility.

The arrested suspects, Gurmail Baljit Singh from Haryana and Dharamraj Rajesh Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, will be presented in court today, with a third suspect, Shiv Kumar, still at large. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a state funeral for Siddique in recognition of his service as a former minister and chairman of MHADA. The Chief Minister has directed officials to ensure a proper tribute for Siddique, who held key roles in the state government between 2004 and 2008.

The police believe the murder was premeditated, possibly linked to a contract killing or business rivalry, especially considering Siddique’s involvement in a slum rehabilitation project. A case has been registered against the suspects under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Arms Act, and the Maharashtra Police Act. The crime branch is investigating the incident, which has highlighted concerns over the security of public figures in Maharashtra.