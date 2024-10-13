PM Modi praises GatiShakti as a game-changer for India’s infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan as a transformative initiative reshaping India’s infrastructure. Launched on October 13, 2021, the plan focuses on providing multi-modal connectivity across key sectors like railways, roads, ports, airports, waterways, mass transport, and logistics, driving more efficient and faster development.

In a social media post, Modi emphasized the positive impact of the initiative, noting that it has improved logistics, minimized delays, and created new opportunities by integrating various stakeholders. He highlighted how GatiShakti is speeding up India’s progress towards achieving the vision of a developed nation, fostering innovation and entrepreneurship.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal also marked the plan’s third anniversary, praising its role in enhancing connectivity and ensuring quicker project execution. He reiterated that GatiShakti continues to strengthen India’s infrastructure network, contributing to the broader vision of building a modern and prosperous nation.