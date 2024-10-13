Punjab farmers block roads, rail tracks protesting slow paddy procurement

On October 13, Punjab farmers blocked roads and rail tracks across the state, protesting the delayed paddy procurement in the ongoing Kharif season. Despite over twelve days passing since the procurement began, farmers, along with rice millers and commission agents (arthiyas), claim that the government’s promises have not materialized. The protests affected traffic in several areas and disrupted over 20 train services. Farmers voiced frustration over the failure to lift their produce at grain markets, while rice millers raised concerns about storage issues and losses from the PR-126 paddy variety’s yield.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab blamed the central government for the delays, arguing that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has not emptied grain warehouses, creating storage shortages. AAP spokesperson Neel Garg highlighted that despite Punjab’s contribution to central grain reserves, the FCI’s slow response has hurt farmers and millers. He also stated that the state government is actively working to resolve the situation by engaging with Union ministers but acknowledged the progress has been slow.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has assured farmers that he will meet with the Union Consumer Affairs Minister to address the concerns of millers and commission agents. Meanwhile, AAP urged farmer organizations not to block trains, warning that it could provide the central government with an excuse for the sluggish pace of grain procurement. Despite some special trains being dispatched for grain lifting, the process remains stalled, contributing to the ongoing unrest.