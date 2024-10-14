Actor Bala arrested after complaint by ex-wife

Actor Bala was arrested by Kadavanthra Police in Kochi on October 14 following a complaint from his former wife. She accused him of defaming her and their daughter on social media. Bala faces charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The complaint also alleges that Bala stalked and harassed both his ex-wife and daughter.

He was arrested from his Edappally residence and is currently being interrogated at the police station. Bala is expected to be presented in court later in the day. The case also names Bala’s manager, Rajesh, and his friend Unnikrishnan as co-accused.

These allegations follow a recent social media post by Bala’s daughter, in which she raised concerns about his behavior.