Air India Mumbai-New York flight diverted to Delhi following bomb threat

An Air India flight en route from Mumbai to New York was diverted to New Delhi on October 14 due to a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from authorities. The aircraft landed safely at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI), where all passengers and crew members were safely deboarded without incident.

Officials confirmed that no harm came to anyone on board, and security protocols were promptly initiated to address the situation. A senior police officer stated that the plane is now stationed at IGI, where standard safety procedures are being meticulously followed to ensure the well-being of passengers and crew.

This incident follows a recent bomb scare involving a Vistara flight from London to New Delhi on October 9, where a bomb threat message was discovered in a lavatory. In that case, the aircraft also landed safely and was subjected to a thorough inspection after being directed to an isolation bay. The Air India flight had approximately 290 passengers, all of whom underwent security checks upon landing to ensure their safety.