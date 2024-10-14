Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi departs for Japan to strengthen defence relations

Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi has embarked on a four-day visit to Japan, aiming to deepen defence ties between the two countries. During his stay in Tokyo, he will hold discussions with top Japanese military officials and explore potential areas of collaboration. Upon arrival, General Dwivedi will meet Indian Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, and engage in discussions about India-Japan relations at the Indian Embassy. His itinerary includes high-level meetings with Japan’s military leadership, including Gen Yoshida Yoshihide, Chief of Staff of the Joint Self Defence Force, and Gen Morishita Yasunori, Chief of Staff of the Japan Ground Self-Defence Force (JGSDF).

The discussions are focused on enhancing military cooperation and fostering stronger bilateral defence relations. General Dwivedi will also pay tribute at the Memorial at Japan’s Ministry of Defence in Ichigaya and receive a Guard of Honour from the JGSDF. In addition, he is scheduled to interact with senior officials from Japan’s defence institutions, including the Acquisition, Technology, and Logistic Agency (ATLA), and visit the National Institute of Defence Studies. The visit also includes a tour of the Fuji School, where General Dwivedi will meet Lt Gen Kodama Yasuyuki, Commanding General of the school, and witness an equipment and facility display.

On the final day of his visit, General Dwivedi will travel to Hiroshima to lay a wreath at Hiroshima Peace Park and pay respects at the Mahatma Gandhi statue located there. The visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthening defence relations with Japan while opening new avenues for future collaboration between the two nations.