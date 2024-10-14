Bendigo International Challenge: India’s Tanya Hemanth wins women’s singles title

Bendigo: India’s Tanya Hemanth beat Tung Ciou-Tong of Chinese Taipei in straight games to win the women’s singles title at the Bendigo International Challenge badminton tournament title in Bendigo, Australia. The second-seeded Tanya beat her opponent Tung, seeded sixth in the tournament, 21-17, 21-17 in the women’s singles final

This was 21-year-old Tanya’s third international title and first of the year. She finished runner-up at the Polish Open and Azerbaijan International in 2024. She won titles at the India International in 2022 and Iran Fajr International in 2023.

In the men’s doubles final, the top-seeded Indian pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi lost to the Taipei duo of Chen Cheng Kuan and Po Li-Wei 17-21, 14-2