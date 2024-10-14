BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar: Kharge admitted mistake by returning land

BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s family for returning a plot of land in Bengaluru that had been allegedly encroached upon. Chandrasekhar called it an admission of guilt after years of denying any wrongdoing, questioning why the Kharge family chose to return the land now, despite previously dismissing the allegations as baseless. He accused political families of land grabbing and claimed that such actions are seen as justified within Congress.

Chandrasekhar also targeted Kharge’s son, Priyank Kharge, and criticized the Congress for its alleged extremist ties. He pointed out the contradiction between Kharge’s earlier defense and the decision to hand back the land, arguing it proves the accusations were true. Chandrasekhar further highlighted tensions between the two parties by accusing Congress of shielding extremists in the past, including Pakistani terrorists responsible for the 26/11 attacks.

BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi echoed Chandrasekhar’s sentiments, accusing Congress of hypocrisy and longstanding support for extremists. The exchange has escalated political debates, with the BJP using the land issue and accusations of extremist ties to intensify its attacks on the Congress.