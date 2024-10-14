Central Railways to operate 24 special trains between these cities: Full list

Mumbai: The Central Railways has announced 24 additional special trains between Panvel and Nanded. The decision was taken to cater to the increased passenger demand during the upcoming Diwali, and Chhath Puja festivals.

Two bi-weekly festival special trains will run between Panvel and Hazur Sahib Nanded:

– Train 07626: Departs Panvel at 2:30 pm every Tuesday and Thursday from October 22 to November 28, arriving at Hazur Sahib Nanded at 4:30 am the next day (12 services).

– Train 07625: Departs Hazur Sahib Nanded at 11 pm every Monday and Wednesday from October 21 to November 27, arriving at Panvel at 1:25 pm the next day (12 services).

Both trains will halt at these stations: Parbhani, Nashik Road, Purna, Lasur, Manwat, Igatpuri, Jalna, Kalyan, Selu, Aurangabad, Rotegaon, Partur, Nagarsol, Manmad.

The composition of the trains will be 13 AC 3-Tier, 6 Sleeper Class, 1 Generator Car, and 1 Pantry Car, the press release stated. The bookings for trips on train No 07626 at special charges will open on October 14 at all computerized reservation centres and on the website www.irctc.co.in.