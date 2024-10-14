Chennai power cut: Selected areas to face 5-hour outage for 2 days

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has announced that Chennai will experience scheduled power cuts for two consecutive days due to essential maintenance work. The power outages are set to occur on Monday (October 14) and Tuesday (October 15), between 9:00 am and 2:00 pm. While power restoration is expected by 2:00 pm, TANGEDCO has stated that supply may resume earlier depending on the completion of the maintenance tasks.

Several areas, especially in Radhakrishnan Nagar and Nolambur, will be affected by the disruption. In Radhakrishnan Nagar, localities such as VOC Nagar, Thilagar Nagar, Old Washermenpet, and parts of TH Road, Stanley area, and other nearby streets will face the scheduled power outage. In Nolambur, places like Chinna Nolambur, TNHB Phase I & II, VGN Nagar, Rajiv Gandhi Street, and Meenakshi Avenue are among those impacted.

TANGEDCO has urged residents of these areas to plan accordingly for the power disruptions over the two days. The maintenance work is crucial to ensure the stability and efficiency of the power supply in the city.