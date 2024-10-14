Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm for second day in a row

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala for second day in a row. Gold is priced at Rs 56,960 per 8 gram and Rs 7120 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decline on Monday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7783.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.10. Similarly, the cost of 22 carat gold stands at Rs.7136.3 per gram, also down by Rs.10. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been a decrease of 0.04%, while over the past month, it has declined by 2.93%. The price of silver is currently Rs.100000. per kg, down by Rs.100.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 76,224 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.11% or Rs 83. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 91,007/kg, down by 0.74% or Rs 683. Gold prices have surged by Rs 1,300 per 10 gram in the last 3 days, while the prices of silver prices are up by Rs 2,100/kg. On Friday, gold futures contract settled at Rs 76,307 per 10 grams with a gain of 1.34% and silver futures contract settled at Rs 91,690 per kilogram with a gain of 1.53%.

In global markets, price of spot gold fell 0.4% to $2,646.75 per ounce after rising 1% in the previous session. U.S. gold futures lost 0.5% to $2,663.90. Price of spot silver edged 1% lower to $31.21 per ounce. Platinum fell 0.9% to $976.20 and palladium slipped 2.1% to $1,045.87.