Deepavali 2024: Indian Railways to operate special trains: Full list

Mumbai: In a bid to accommodate the increased passenger traffic during the Deepavali festival, South Western Railway has announced the operation of special trains between SSS Hubballi-Yog Nagari Rishikesh in Uttarakhand and Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru-Bhagat Ki Kothi stations.

Special Train Details

Train No. 07363/07364

Route: SSS Hubballi to Yog Nagari Rishikesh

Frequency: Weekly Special Express (4 trips)

Departure: Train No. 07363 will leave SSS Hubballi at 20:30 hrs every Monday from October 14 to November 4, 2024, arriving at Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 23:30 hrs on Wednesdays.

Return: Train No. 07364 will depart from Yog Nagari Rishikesh at 06:15 hrs every Thursday from October 17 to November 7, 2024, reaching SSS Hubballi at 06:30 hrs on Saturdays.

En Route Stops: The train will halt at key stations including Dharwad, Londa, Belagavi, Pune, Gwalior, Mathura, Hazrat Nizamuddin, and Haridwar.

The special train will be comprised of 16 coaches, featuring one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class coaches, one SLRD, and a guard’s brake van and generator car.

Train No. 06587/06588

Route: Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal Bengaluru to Bhagat Ki Kothi

Frequency: Express Special (2 trips)

Departure: Train No. 06587 will leave SMVT Bengaluru at 17:45 hrs on October 25 and 30, 2024, arriving at Bhagat Ki Kothi at 12:45 hrs on the third day.

Return: Train No. 06588 will depart from Bhagat Ki Kothi at 05:00 hrs on October 28 and November 2, 2024, arriving back at SMVT Bengaluru at 23:30 hrs the following day.

En Route Stops: This train will stop at several important stations including Banaswadi, Tumakuru, Davangere, Pune, Surat, Vadodara, and Abu Road.

The train will consist of 21 coaches, including four AC-2 tier, 15 AC-3 tier, and two brake van and generator cars.