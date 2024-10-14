Delhi govt enforces firecracker ban till January 1 due to rising pollution

The Delhi government announced a complete ban on firecrackers until January 1, 2025, in response to rising pollution levels in the capital. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) issued the order after air quality dropped from “moderate” to “poor” following Dusshera celebrations. As of Monday, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 228, reflecting poor air conditions. The ban applies to the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers in Delhi.

The DPCC has directed the police commissioner to ensure strict enforcement of the firecracker ban, requiring daily action-taken reports to be submitted. The decision is part of a broader strategy to combat pollution during the winter months, with the firecracker ban included in the government’s 21-point Winter Action Plan. Delhi’s Environment Minister, Gopal Rai, urged residents to support the ban, emphasizing its importance in curbing winter pollution.

Additionally, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced it would monitor the air quality for at least a day before deciding whether to implement Stage 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which includes emergency measures to control pollution across the National Capital Region (NCR).