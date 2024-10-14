Foreign Portfolio Investors withdrew Rs 58,711 crore from Indian equities in October

Mumbai: Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) turned net sellers in October. FPIs withdrew Rs 58,711 crore from Indian equities in October. The escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, a sharp rise in crude oil prices, and the strong performance of the Chinese market influenced investors.

According to the data, FPIs made a net withdrawal of Rs 58,711 crore from equities between October 1 and 11. In the debt markets, FPIs pulled out Rs 1,635 crore through the General Limit and invested Rs 952 crore via Voluntary Retention Route (VRR) during the period under review.

The outflow came following a nine-month high investment of Rs 57,724 crore in September. Since June, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) have consistently bought equities, after withdrawing Rs 34,252 crore in April-May. Overall, FPIs have been net buyers in 2024, except for January, April, and May.

So far this year, FPIs invested Rs 41,899 crore in equities and Rs 1.09 lakh crore in the debt market.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.