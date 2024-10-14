Four tourist destinations in Dubai hikes ticket prices

Dubai: Four tourist attractions in Dubai have hiked ticket prices.

Glow Garden:

Dubai’s Glow Garden, which returned for its 10th season in September, has hiked its ticket prices from Dh70 to Dh78.75 (Dh75 plus 5 per cent VAT). This includes entry to glow park, dinosaur park and art park, as per the attraction’s website.

Children below three years can enter free of cost. Meanwhile, visitors who wish to explore Magic Park have to pay an additional fee of Dh45 plus 5 per cent VAT.

Miracle Garden:

Tickets for visitors planning to go to Miracle Garden have increased, in comparison to last year.

It now costs Dh100 for adult tourists and Dh85 for children (3-12 years). In 2023, it was Dh95 for an adult tourist to visit the garden and Dh80 for children.

The prices for UAE residents on the other hand have dropped from Dh65 last year for adults as well as children to Dh60.

Butterfly Garden:

Dubai’s Butterfly Garden now charges Dh60 for adults to enter. Children between the age of three and 12 have to pay tickets costing Dh55. There is no fee for children under three.

Earlier, the tickets used to be Dh55 for adults. For residents on the other hand, tickets for adults are priced at Dh50 and for children between three to 12 years at Dh45. Tickets for children below three years of age are free of charge.

Dubai Parks and Resorts:

The entry fee for entering Riverland Dubai which is a part of Dubai Parks and Resorts costs Dh20 when buying the ticket in person.