Indian Navy’s Long Range Training Deployment reaches Bahrain, UAE

Indian Naval Ship (INS) Tir and Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Veera from the First Training Squadron (1TS) arrived in Manama, Bahrain, as part of a multi-nation Long Range Training Deployment in the Persian Gulf. During this visit, the Indian Navy aims to strengthen cooperation with the Royal Bahrain Naval Forces (RBNF) through joint training sessions, professional exchanges, and maritime partnership exercises. The visit will also include social and community activities, such as yoga sessions, band concerts, and sports events, further enhancing naval ties between the two countries.

In a parallel engagement, INS Shardul docked at Port Rashid, Dubai, where the crew will participate in training exercises and maritime interactions with the UAE Navy. This deployment, which also touched Muscat, Oman earlier in October, underscores India’s growing defense relations with Gulf nations and promotes maritime security cooperation. The training activities offer sea trainees exposure to various naval operations while furthering socio-political and military ties between India and the Gulf nations.

These visits follow the squadron’s stop in Bandar Abbas, Iran, highlighting India’s strategic engagement in the Persian Gulf region. The naval exercises around the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global trade route, focus on improving maritime security and interoperability between the Indian and Iranian navies. These interactions align with India’s broader mission to maintain maritime security in the region, as demonstrated by enhanced surveillance and force deployments in response to recent security threats in the Arabian Sea and surrounding waters.