Indian Railways announces disruptions in train services: Full list

Lucknow: The yard remodeling and the conversion of Route Relay Interlocking (RRI) to Electronic Interlocking (EI) at Prayagraj Station of the North Central Railway have led to disruptions in the services of several Western Railway trains. Several trains have been canceled, short-terminated, or diverted as a result of this work.

The details of the affected services are as follows:

Canceled Trains:

Train No. 09061: Udhna – Ghazipur City Special on 16th October 2024.

Train No. 09062: Ghazipur City – Udhna Special on 18th October 2024.

Train No. 09525: Hapa – Naharlagun Special on 16th October 2024.

Train No. 09526: Naharlagun – Hapa Special on 19th October 2024.

Also Read: Bendigo International Challenge: India’s Tanya Hemanth wins women’s singles title

Diversion of Trains:

Train No. 20933: Udhna – Danapur Express on 19th October 2024 will be diverted via Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Mirzapur – Prayagraj Cheoki – Manikpur.

Train No. 20934: Danapur – Udhna Express on 20th October 2024 will be diverted via Manikpur – Prayagraj Cheoki – Mirzapur – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Train No. 20941: Bandra Terminus – Ghazipur City Superfast Express on 18th & 20th October 2024 will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Unnao – MBDD Pratapgarh – Janghai.

Train No. 20942: Ghazipur City – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express on 20th October 2024 will be diverted via Janghai – MBDD Pratapgarh – Unnao – Kanpur Central.

Train No. 09447: Ahmedabad – Patna Superfast Special on 16th October 2024 will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Lucknow – Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Train No. 09448: Patna – Ahmedabad Superfast Special on 18th October 2024 will be diverted via Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya – Lucknow – Kanpur Central.

Train No. 22468: Gandhinagar Capital – Varanasi Express on 17th October 2024 will be diverted via Varanasi – Lucknow – Kanpur Central – Govindpuri – Bhimsen.

Train No. 20415: Varanasi – Indore Mahakal Express on 20th October 2024 will be diverted via Varanasi – Lucknow – Kanpur Central – Govindpuri – Bhimsen.

Train No. 20416: Indore – Varanasi Mahakal Express on 21st October 2024 will be diverted via Bhimsen – Govindpuri – Kanpur Central – Lucknow – Varanasi.

Train No. 22969: Okha – Banaras Superfast Express on 17th October 2024 will be diverted via Janghai – Lucknow – Kanpur Central.

Train No. 22970: Banaras – Okha Superfast Express on 19th October 2024 will be diverted via Kanpur Central – Lucknow – Janghai.