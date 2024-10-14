Kerala HC rejects survivor’s plea challenging report on memory card examination in actor assault case

The Kerala High Court has dismissed a petition filed by the survivor in the actress assault case, which challenged the unauthorized examination of a memory card containing crucial footage related to the incident. The survivor sought to annul the fact-finding report conducted by the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Judge and requested a re-investigation under the court’s supervision. However, Justice C.S. Dias found that the legal grounds for the petition were invalid, though the survivor intends to appeal the decision.

Earlier, a High Court-ordered investigation into the alleged tampering of the memory card revealed that it had been examined by three courts, including the trial court. The inquiry report confirmed the survivor’s claims, stating that the memory card had been accessed by Mahesh, a clerk, Thajuddin, a trial court staff member, and Angamaly magistrate Leena. The card was kept under the private custody of the magistrate since 2018, and Mahesh had accessed it on his phone late at night under questionable circumstances.

The report also highlighted that Thajuddin inspected the memory card on his Vivo phone, which was later lost in February 2022. Although unauthorized examinations were noted in the report, it did not recommend any action against those involved, such as phone seizures. Dissatisfied with the handling of these inspections, the survivor approached the High Court for further legal recourse.