Kerala weather: Heavy rain alert, orange warning in 4 districts

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Kerala, predicting significant rainfall across northern and central parts of the state over the next four days. An orange alert has been declared for Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, while yellow alerts are in place for Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. The rain is expected to intensify due to a severe low-pressure area in the central Arabian Sea, and another system may form in the Bay of Bengal, affecting southern Kerala’s weather.

In addition to the rainfall warnings, the National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high-wave warning for the coastal regions. Waves of 0.6 to 1.0 meters are expected along the Mahi coast, while the southern Tamil Nadu coast, particularly Kanyakumari, could see waves up to 1.5 meters. These conditions are predicted between October 15 and 16, prompting authorities to restrict fishing activities along Kerala’s coast and advise caution to coastal residents.

Authorities have advised several safety precautions due to the risk of rough seas. Fishermen are urged to securely dock their boats and keep a safe distance between vessels to avoid collisions. Residents are advised to stay away from beaches and water-based activities, and all fishing-related activities should be temporarily halted until conditions improve.