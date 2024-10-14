Know how to enable low-light Video Calling mode in WhatsApp

Mumbai: WhatsApp has rolled out low-light Video Calling mode. Now the customers will be able to use the Low-Light Mode during video calls. The feature has been designed to improve the video quality in dimly lit settings.The Low-Light Mode aims to enhance video quality during calls in low-light environments.

Getting started with Low-Light Mode is easy. Follow the steps to enable it:

Open WhatsApp.

Make a video call.

Expand your video feed to full screen.

Tap the ‘Bulb’ icon at the top right corner to activate Low-Light Mode.

To disable the feature, simply tap the Bulb icon again.

This intuitive interface ensures that you can quickly toggle the feature as needed.

Here are the key details about the Low-Light Mode on WhatsApp across different platforms.

Availability: The Low-Light Mode is available on both iOS and Android versions of WhatsApp.

Windows app: Unfortunately, the feature is not available on the Windows WhatsApp app. However, users can still adjust brightness levels for their video calls.

Temporary activation: The Low-Light Mode needs to be activated for each call, as there is currently no option to keep it enabled permanently.