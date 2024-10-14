Lawrence Bishnoi linked to 5 crimes: Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, Salman Khan threat

The murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique has been linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with Mumbai police confirming the involvement of three shooters connected to the gang. Bishnoi, currently imprisoned in Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat, leads an organization notorious for several high-profile crimes across India and abroad.

Among the most significant crimes tied to Bishnoi’s gang is the 2022 assassination of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, believed to be in retaliation for the killing of a gang member, Vicky Middukhera. The gang was also responsible for the April 2024 shooting outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence, reportedly linked to past threats by Bishnoi due to Khan’s involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case. Additionally, in September 2024, shots were fired outside the Canadian home of singer AP Dhillon, for which the gang also claimed responsibility.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal history dates back to 2010, and despite being incarcerated, he continues to operate through associates. His gang has also been connected to the November 2023 shooting at Punjabi singer Gippy Grewal’s Vancouver home, reportedly due to his ties with Salman Khan and support for Moosewala’s justice. Furthermore, in September 2023, rival gangster Sukhdool Singh, aka Sukha Duneke, was killed in Canada, another murder for which the Bishnoi gang took credit.