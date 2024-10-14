Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress led MVA aims to attract Muslim voters by offering Deputy CM post

Mumbai: Maharashtra will witness state assembly election soon. Political parties are making their strategies to woo voters. The Mahavikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Congress is aiming to a Muslim deputy chief minister, if they get power. This step is aimed at attracting Muslim voters.

In recent elections, including those in Haryana and Jammu & Kashmir, the trend of Muslim voters backing the Congress party has been quite noticeable. For instance, all Congress MLAs elected in Jammu and Kashmir were from the Muslim community, reinforcing the party’s strong ties with Muslim voters.

Meanwhile, this step has attracted criticism from other parties. BJP leader Amit Malviya has labeled the Congress as pandering to Muslim interests. The BJP leader has called the Congress as ‘the new Muslim League’. This critique is anchored in the observation that Hindu voters are increasingly leaning towards the BJP, particularly in regions like Jammu, whereas Muslim voters in the Kashmir Valley show a preference for Congress and the National Conference. Such allegations highlight the polarized nature of the electorate, with religious affiliations playing a key role in voter behaviour.

The shift in Hindu voter allegiance, especially those previously in favour of Uddhav Thackeray, towards Eknath Shinde, has sparked a reevaluation within the Mahavikas Aghadi regarding the crucial need to secure Muslim votes. The significance of the Muslim electorate is not lost on Thackeray’s party and Sharad Pawar’s NCP, both of which have historically enjoyed substantial support from Muslim-majority areas. This strategic importance is further emphasized by demands from some Muslim leaders for more legislative representation, advocating for as many as 40 seats to prevent the community’s shift towards parties like the MIM or Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Amidst these strategic recalibrations, controversies have emerged, such as the demand for arresting individuals for actions offensive to Hindu sentiments and opposition to the Waqf Amendment Bill. These issues have stirred the political pot, possibly influencing the Mahavikas Aghadi’s approach towards the Muslim community, including the potential appointment of a Muslim deputy chief minister. In a parallel thread, the NDA government’s announcement of development projects worth 7600 crore for Maharashtra alongside tributes to figures like Ratan Tata by leading politicians, including PM Modi and Fadnavis, signify a concerted effort to sway voter sentiment and forge political alliances as the election horizon approaches.