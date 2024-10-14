Mahela Jayawardene reappointed as Mumbai Indians head coach

Mahela Jayawardene has been reappointed as the head coach of the Mumbai Indians after serving as the franchise’s global head of cricket for the last two years. The former Sri Lankan captain previously led Mumbai to three IPL titles during his tenure from 2017 to 2022, making him one of the most successful coaches in the league.

After Jayawardene’s promotion to the global role, the team appointed Mark Boucher as head coach. Under Boucher’s leadership, Mumbai Indians finished fourth in IPL 2023 and last in 2024, leading to Jayawardene’s return to the role.

Mumbai Indians co-owner Akash Ambani expressed excitement over Jayawardene’s return, praising his leadership and knowledge. Ambani also thanked Boucher for his contributions, acknowledging his expertise and dedication during his time with the team.