Mumbai flights disrupted by fake security threats, hundreds affected

On Monday (October 14), three international flights—two from IndiGo and one from Air India—were disrupted after receiving false security threats, causing delays and affecting hundreds of passengers. Authorities promptly conducted safety checks, leading to the rescheduling of outbound flights. A total of 258 passengers were aboard the two IndiGo flights, with one flight already resuming its journey and the other set to depart later in the day.

The first incident involved Air India flight AI119, which was en route from Mumbai to New York’s JFK Airport. Following a security alert, the plane was diverted to New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) early in the morning. Passengers and crew were safely evacuated, and the aircraft was moved to an isolated section of the runway for thorough inspections by bomb squads. Air India is cooperating with authorities, though further updates are awaited.

In addition to Air India, two IndiGo flights departing from Mumbai were impacted by similar threats. Flight 6E1275, headed for Muscat, and Flight 6E56, bound for Jeddah, both received security warnings. The aircraft were moved to isolated bays at Mumbai Airport for precautionary inspections. The Muscat-bound flight has since taken off, while the Jeddah-bound flight is expected to leave later in the day.