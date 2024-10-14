Reports: CMRL covered Veena Vijayan’s travel, accommodation expenses in addition to monthly payments

Reports have surfaced that Veena Vijayan, daughter of Kerala’s Chief Minister, had financial dealings with Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) beyond the monthly pay-offs previously reported. It has been revealed that CMRL also covered her travel and accommodation expenses. An investigating officer is now seeking further information from Veena Vijayan regarding these additional benefits.

The Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) has already recorded Veena’s statement as part of the ongoing inquiry into the monthly payments case involving CMRL. Besides the pay-offs, officials suspect other financial transactions between CMRL and Veena’s company, Exalogic. The SFIO has gathered relevant information about Exalogic and continues to probe CMRL’s broader financial dealings.

In addition to Veena, there are allegations that political leaders may have received funds from CMRL. The investigation remains centered on claims that Veena Vijayan received Rs 1.72 crore from CMRL for services not rendered, raising concerns about potential money laundering activities.