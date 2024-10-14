RG Kar: Doctor on hunger strike shifted to ICU; protest march to Raj Bhavan

Junior doctors in West Bengal continue their fast-unto-death protest, demanding justice for the rape and murder of a colleague at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital . The protest began after the doctors ended their 42-day cease work, following assurances from the state government to address their demands . However, the doctors claim the government has not taken concrete actions, leading to the escalation of their protest.

The protesting doctors have called for a march to Raj Bhavan today, expressing dissatisfaction with the CBI probe into the incident . Many people have shown solidarity with the agitators through symbolic fasts across the state. Chief Secretary Manoj Pant has requested the Joint Platform of Doctors to call off their agitation, citing concerns about safety and security during the upcoming Pujo Carnival . Pant also invited representatives for a meeting to discuss their demands but was criticized by the doctors for not addressing their concerns.

The health of several protesting doctors has deteriorated, with three hospitalized in Kolkata and Siliguri . Prominent figures, including Aparna Sen and Riddhi Sen, have urged the doctors to withdraw their fast-unto-death, emphasizing the importance of their well-being . The doctors’ demands include increased police protection, recruitment of permanent women police personnel, and swift filling of vacant positions for healthcare workers .