South Western Railway announces partial cancellation of train services: Full list

Chennai: The South Western Railway announced changes in train services. The national transporter announced diversion and partial cancellations of some train services. These changes were announced due to safety-related works between Nagavangala and Ajjampur stations in the Mysuru division.

Rescheduled Trains:

Train No. 16213 Arsikere-SSS Hubballi Daily Express: This train, departing on October 14, 15, 16, 17, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2024, will be rescheduled to leave 40 minutes later than originally planned.

Train No. 16214 SSS Hubballi-Arsikere Daily Express: Similarly, this train will also experience a 40-minute delay in its departure on the same dates.

Partial Cancellations and Regulations:

In addition, Central Railway has issued notifications regarding service adjustments due to ongoing reconstruction work on the Carnac Road Over Bridge between CSMT Mumbai and Masjid stations:

Train No. 11140 Hosapete-CSMT Mumbai Daily Express: This train will be partially canceled between Dadar and CSMT Mumbai stations, short terminating at Dadar instead.

Train No. 11301 Hosapete-CSMT Mumbai Daily Express: This train will be regulated for 30 minutes over the Central Railway route.