Stock Market: Indian equity markets end higher

Mumbai: Indian benchmark equity indices, BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty ended the week’s first trading session higher. As per market experts, heavy buying across banks, IT, and financial services stocks supported the indices.

The BSE added 591.69 points or 0.73 per cent to settle at 81,973.05. The NSE Nifty50 ended higher by 163.70 points or 0.66 per cent at 25,127.95 on Monday.

Out of 4,024 stocks listed on the BSE, 2,051 were advanced, 1,803 were declined, and 170 remained unchanged. A total of 216 stocks hit their 52-week high, while 22 touched their 52-week low. Additionally, 342 stocks reached their upper circuit, while 198 stocks hit the lower circuit.

33 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty ended higher. Top gainers were Wipro, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life Insurance, HDFC Bank, and Larsen & Toubro. Top losers were ONGC, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance, and Adani Enterprises.

The Bank Nifty closed the day’s trading 1.38% higher at 51,878. The Nifty Midcap 100 closed the session 264 points or 0.45% higher at 59,476.