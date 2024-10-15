DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

12 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying students crashes on highway

Oct 15, 2024, 03:16 pm IST

Cairo: In a tragic incident, at least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured after a bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway. The accident took place on the Ain Sokhna highway in northeastern Egypt.

The bus was en route from the Faculty of Medicine of Galala University in Egypt’s eastern Suez governorate to Cairo. The students from the Suez-based Galala University were returning home in the bus.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold prices decline marginally 

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws mostly cause the collisions.

 

Tags
shortlink
Oct 15, 2024, 03:16 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button