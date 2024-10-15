12 killed, 33 injured as bus carrying students crashes on highway

Cairo: In a tragic incident, at least 12 people were killed and 33 others injured after a bus carrying university students crashed and overturned on a highway. The accident took place on the Ain Sokhna highway in northeastern Egypt.

The bus was en route from the Faculty of Medicine of Galala University in Egypt’s eastern Suez governorate to Cairo. The students from the Suez-based Galala University were returning home in the bus.

Deadly traffic accidents claim thousands of lives every year in Egypt, which has a poor transportation safety record. Speeding, bad roads, and poor enforcement of traffic laws mostly cause the collisions.