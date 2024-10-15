Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway set to launch soon, cutting travel time to 4 hours

The Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway, nearing completion, is set to open its Karnataka section within a month, reducing travel time and distance between the two cities. The 71-km stretch from Hoskote to the Andhra Pradesh border will enable quicker trips, with a travel speed limit of 100 km/h. A temple near Hoskote was relocated as part of the construction, and once complete, the expressway will allow access to Malur, Bangarapet, and KGF. The toll rates for this route are still being finalized.

The expressway will cut the travel time between Bengaluru and Chennai to just 3.5 to 4 hours, a significant reduction from the current 5.5 hours. The total distance will also be shortened from 350 km to 280 km. While the Karnataka section is expected to open soon, the Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu portions will be completed by April 2025. The expressway’s design allows for future expansion to eight lanes and will connect key interchanges at Malur, Bangarapet, and KGF.

Initially proposed in 2011, the expressway has seen gradual progress, with the groundbreaking ceremony held in 2022. The project aims to significantly enhance road connectivity between Bengaluru and Chennai, with the entire expressway slated for completion by April 2025.