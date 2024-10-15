Bengaluru rains cause severe traffic jams; IMD issues Orange alert

Bengaluru has been hit by continuous heavy rainfall since early morning, severely disrupting the morning commute and daily routines. Commuters faced waterlogged roads and heavy traffic jams, particularly in areas like Dasarahalli, Goraguntepalya, and JC Road, where flooding was reported. Social media is flooded with videos of waterlogged streets and motorists struggling through deep puddles. The rain has worsened the condition of already damaged roads, with potholes filled with water, making driving hazardous.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall for the next four days across Karnataka, with Bengaluru and surrounding districts placed on alert. A yellow alert has been issued for Bengaluru City, Bengaluru Rural, and other districts like Mandya and Mysuru on October 15 and 16. Meanwhile, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, and Mandya will face an orange alert on October 16, with an orange alert for Bengaluru and other regions on October 18.

The rain, caused by a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to continue across Karnataka, impacting districts like Mysuru, Udupi, and Dakshina Kannada. IMD has advised caution as more intense rain is expected in coastal and interior regions on October 17 and 18, urging motorists and residents to stay informed and take precautions.