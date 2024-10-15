Commodity Market: Gold prices decline marginally

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices edged lower in Kerala on Tuesday, October 15. Price of gold is declining in the state after four days. Gold is priced at Rs 56,760, down by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at 7095, down by Rs 25. For the last two days, gold price remained firm at Rs 56,960 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a minor decline on Tuesday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7778.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.50. The price of 22 carat gold is Rs.7131.3 per gram, also down by Rs.50. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.3%, while over the last month, it has decreased by -3.12%.The current price of silver stands at Rs.100000 per kilogram.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 75,980 per 10 gram, which is down by 0.09% or Rs 66. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 90,715/kg, down by 0.02% or Rs 21. Prices of gold have increased by Rs 800/10 gram in the last one week while silver surged by Rs 2,000/kg. On Monday, gold futures contract settled at Rs76,046 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.34% and silver futures contract settled at Rs90,736 per kilogram with a loss of 1.04%.

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $2,648.89 per ounce. U.S. gold futures steadied at $2,665.50. Price of spot silver was flat at $31.19 per ounce. Platinum held steady at $992.97 and palladium slipped 0.3% to $1,026.43.