Election Commission announces poll dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand assembly elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) today announced the schedule for assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra will go to polls in a single phase on November 20 and the counting of votes will take place November 23.Jharkhand will go to polls vote in two phases – on November 13 and November 20 ands the counting of votes will be held on November 23.

The ECI also date for the parliamentary by-poll in Wayanad. The Lok Sabha constituency will vote on November 13 and the results will be announced on November 23.The by-election was necessitated after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who won from the seat also emerged victorious from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the parliamentary polls on June 4 this year, and later decided to give up Wayand.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly will end on November 26, while the term of Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5, 2025. Maharashtra assembly has 288 seats while Jharkhand has 81 seats. More than 9.63 crore eligible voters are there in Maharashtra and over 2.6 crore are there in Jharkhand this time.