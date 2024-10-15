Election Commission to Announce Key Dates for Maharashtra, Jharkhand Polls Today

The Election Commission of India is set to announce the schedule for the 2024 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand on Tuesday, October 15. A press conference has been scheduled for 3:30 pm, during which officials will reveal key dates for the elections in these two crucial states. The Commission’s statement confirmed the upcoming announcement regarding the General Election to the Legislative Assemblies of Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

Maharashtra, with a 288-member Assembly, is approaching the end of its term in November 2024. The elections will see the ruling Mahayuti alliance, consisting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), contest against the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT).

In Jharkhand, where the 81-member Assembly’s term concludes on January 5, 2025, the ruling Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a part of the INDIA alliance, will face off against the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The NDA includes the BJP, All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), and Janata Dal (United), setting the stage for a significant political battle in the state.