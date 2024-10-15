Govt to Establish 10 Tourism Information Centers for Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj

The Yogi government is preparing to host over 41 crore devotees and tourists expected for the Maha Kumbh in January 2025. To ensure a smooth and informed experience, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is setting up tourism information centers in and around the Kumbh Mela area. These centers will provide comprehensive assistance to both domestic and international visitors, eliminating the need to search for tourism-related information. A total of 10 temporary centers will be established outside the Kumbh Mela grounds, offering guidance to enhance the visitor experience.

According to Aparajita Singh, the Regional Tourism Officer of Prayagraj, these centers will be strategically located at railway stations, bus terminals, and other key transportation hubs in the city. The Tourism Directorate is in the process of issuing an e-tender to select an agency for setting up these centers. The centers will provide tourists with information booklets in both Hindi and English, detailing major attractions in Prayagraj, along with digital versions for added convenience. Additionally, guidebooks and lists of trained guides will be available to help visitors, along with details of registered paying guest houses and accommodation options.

To further support visitors, these centers will offer information about tent cities and colonies within the Kumbh Mela grounds. If tourists are unable to get the necessary details from the main transportation hubs, additional temporary centers will be placed near the 30 thematic gates in the Mela area. Each gate will have an assigned employee to offer information on the Kumbh Mela and local tourist sites, while also maintaining the gates themselves. This comprehensive setup aims to ensure tourists have access to all necessary information during their visit.