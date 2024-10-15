Heavy rains : Schools, colleges closed; IT companies asked to implement WFH

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in the districts of Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu on Tuesday, October 15, due to predictions of heavy rainfall. Chief Minister MK Stalin also urged IT companies in these areas to allow employees to work from home until October 18. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain across Tamil Nadu from October 14-16, with the most intense downpours expected on October 14 and 15.

On Monday, a low-pressure system formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal, which is expected to strengthen and move northwest toward the northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and southern Andhra Pradesh coasts. In response, CM Stalin convened a meeting to review the state’s preparedness for the monsoon season. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner reported that 990 pumps, 57 tractors with pump sets, and other flood control measures such as motorboats and disinfectants are in place to address waterlogging and potential flooding.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin surveyed the Narayanapuram lake banks and Ambedkar road canals to assess flood management efforts. He shared updates on social media, noting that the inspection was part of ongoing efforts to monitor flood-prone areas as heavy rains affect parts of Chennai. He emphasized that the survey was conducted following directives from the Chief Minister to ensure adequate flood preparedness.