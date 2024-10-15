IMD issues yellow alert due to expected thunderstorms and heavy rainfall

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several regions in Maharashtra, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and varying levels of rainfall over the coming days. Districts including Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Ahmednagar, Pune, Satara, Nanded, Latur, and Osmanabad are expected to see light to moderate rain with gusty winds of 30-40 km/h, potentially disrupting daily life.

Sangli and Sholapur are specifically warned of heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, raising concerns about flash floods in low-lying areas and possible waterlogging. Residents are advised to take precautions and avoid flood-prone regions. Isolated thunderstorms with lightning are also forecasted for Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, and Yavatmal, where moderate rainfall is expected, but the risk from lightning remains significant.

In Mumbai, the weather will be partly cloudy with chances of moderate rain or thunderstorms, potentially affecting traffic. The city’s seven major reservoirs, which supply drinking water, have reached 97.85% capacity, ensuring a sufficient water supply for the city. The reservoirs include Upper and Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Tansa, Vihar, Tulsi, and Modak Sagar.