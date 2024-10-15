India crosses 200 GW mark in renewable energy production

New Delhi: India’s renewable energy capacity crossed 200 GW as of October 10. India’s total renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity now stands at 201.45 GW. Data from the Central Electricity Authority showed this.

India has set a target of 500 GW of RE capacity by 2030. India’s total electricity generation capacity has reached 452.69 GW. Factoring in the 8,180 MW (megawatt) of nuclear capacity, the total non-fossil fuel-based power now accounts for almost half of the country’s installed electricity generation capacity.

Also Read: Retail inflation in India touch nine-month high in September

As of October 2024, renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity stands at 201.45 GW, accounting for 46.3 percent of the country’s total installed capacity. Solar power accounts for 90.76 GW, followed by wind power at 47.36 GW.

Hydroelectric power capacity presently stands at 46.92 GW with additional small hydro power adding 5.07 GW. Biopower, including biomass and biogas energy, adds another 11.32 GW to the renewable energy mix.

Rajasthan accounts for the highest RE capacity at 29.98 GW of installed renewable energy capacity, followed by Gujarat at 29.52 GW, driven by its strong focus on solar and wind energy projects. Tamil Nadu ranks third with 23.70 GW. Karnataka’s RE capacity has reached 22.37 GW, supported by a mix of solar and wind initiatives.