Indian Railways to introduce Special Vande Bharat Express connecting these states: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to operate a Special Vande Bharat Express from New Delhi. The train will run to Bihar. This special train was announced to cater heavy rush of passengers during Chhath Puja and Diwali.

The special Vande Bharat train is set to cover the distance from Patna to Delhi in approximately 11.5 hours. The special train will run on a trial basis, with stops at key locations including Arrah, Buxar, DDU, Prayagraj, and Kanpur. The service will commence from New Delhi on October 30 and continue on November 1, 3, and 6. Conversely, the train will depart from Patna to Delhi on November 2, 4, and 7.

Departure details are as follows: The train will leave New Delhi around 8:25 AM, making its way through Kanpur, Prayagraj, and Buxar, reaching Arrah Junction by 7:10 PM and concluding its journey at Patna by 8 PM. Conversely, it will depart from Patna at 7:30 AM, arrive at Arrah Junction at 8:07 AM, and reach Delhi by 7 PM.

Ticket prices for this special Vande Bharat service are set at Rs 2,575 for an AC chair car and Rs 4,655 for an AC executive chair car. The fare includes complimentary tea, breakfast, and dinner.