Junior doctors stage 12-hour nationwide hunger strike in RG Kar rape-murder case

The hunger strike by junior doctors in West Bengal has reached its 11th day, fueled by the tragic rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The protest, which aims to seek justice for the victim, has escalated, resulting in another doctor requiring hospitalization. Despite attempts at dialogue between the protesting doctors and West Bengal government officials, the discussions have been unproductive, prompting the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to call for a nationwide dawn-to-dusk hunger strike on October 15.

In a show of solidarity, the Junior Doctors’ Network of the IMA has organized a 12-hour hunger strike from 6 am to 6 pm at medical colleges and hospitals across India. The IMA has urged all office bearers and resident doctors to participate, highlighting the urgency for a safer working environment in the medical profession. The demands of the junior doctors include justice for their murdered colleague and the immediate removal of Health Secretary NS Nigam. IMA President RV Asokan has reached out to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling for prompt action to resolve the crisis.

A key meeting on Monday involving the Chief Secretary and representatives from 12 doctors’ associations ended without resolution, as the state government appeared reluctant to establish a timeline for addressing the concerns raised. The absence of Health Secretary NS Nigam during the meeting became a focal point of frustration for the doctors, who emphasized the need for direct engagement with their representatives. Dr. Kaushik Chaki, President of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum, expressed disappointment over the meeting’s outcome, stating that the government failed to provide a clear plan for addressing the pressing issues faced by the fasting doctors.