K-Ride to acquire 306 coaches for Bengaluru suburban rail project for 4,270 crores

The Karnataka Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (K-RIDE) has made the decision to directly purchase 306 railway coaches for the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) at an estimated cost of ?4,270 crores. This initiative will be funded equally by the state government and Indian Railways, based on a proposal submitted by K-RIDE. A crucial meeting is scheduled for today, where officials from the state finance department will likely finalize the procurement method for these coaches, with the Railway Department recommending that they be acquired from the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

Initially, K-RIDE had considered a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for procuring trains for a period of 35 years, which would have been a first in India. However, after companies like BEML, Bharat Heavy Electricals, and CEF advanced to the financial bidding stage but subsequently withdrew, K-RIDE decided to abandon the PPP approach. Although there were discussions regarding the procurement of Vande Metro coaches, the decision to directly purchase bogies was deemed more practical.

To finance the BSRP, K-RIDE has secured loans from the German Investment Bank and the European Investment Bank. Both organizations are required to submit a final report on rolling stock deployment by September 2025, which has prompted K-RIDE to expedite the procurement process. The new air-conditioned coaches will have a capacity of 300 passengers each and will be designed with features suitable for women and disabled passengers. Trains in the initial phase will consist of three coaches, and they will operate using a Communication-Based Train Control (CBTC) system to relay critical operational information.