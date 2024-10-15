Kerala Braces for Heavy Rain as IMD Issues Orange and Yellow Alerts Across Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that the southwest monsoon will withdraw from India in the next three days, while the northeast monsoon is expected to begin over Kerala by October 17. In preparation for heavy rainfall, an orange alert has been issued for Malappuram and Kannur today, forecasting very heavy rain between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Additionally, a yellow alert has been declared in six districts—Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kasaragod—indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Isolated areas across all districts are likely to experience moderate rain with thunderstorms on Tuesday. Coastal regions have been issued a swell surge alert, with wave heights expected to reach between 0.6 and 1.5 meters, lasting until 11 pm on October 16. The IMD predicts continuous rain with thundershowers in Kerala until October 20, while advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea until October 18 due to squally weather, with winds of 35-45 km/h and gusts up to 55 km/h along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast.

Several districts are under orange and yellow alerts for the coming days. On October 16, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are on orange alert, with the alert extending to additional districts on October 17. Meanwhile, yellow alerts have been issued for districts like Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam on October 16, and for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and others on October 17.