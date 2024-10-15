Kerala CM assures Sabarimala pilgrims darshan without pre-booking

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan assured that pilgrims visiting Sabarimala without prior online registration or knowledge of customs will be able to access darshan, as arrangements have been made for such devotees in previous years. Responding to MLA V. Joy in the Kerala Assembly, the Chief Minister highlighted the government’s efforts to ensure a smooth pilgrimage, with meetings held alongside the Travancore Devaswom Board and other key agencies to coordinate services and facilities during the Sabarimala Mandala-Makaravilakku pilgrimage.

Vijayan outlined the comprehensive arrangements made across departments, including medical, safety, and road maintenance services, with ambulances and emergency medical centers set up at key locations like Nilakkal and Pamba. Special attention has been given to providing cardiologists and medical centers along forest routes. The review meeting on October 5, 2024, emphasized crowd management through the virtual queue system, allowing pilgrims to select less crowded days and ensuring seamless coordination among various departments to facilitate a smooth pilgrimage experience.

The Chief Minister also emphasized the importance of the virtual queue system, in use since 2011, which will continue to be strengthened for effective crowd control and security. The system will help manage pilgrim details digitally, ensuring safety and ease of access. The government remains committed to providing improved facilities compared to previous years and ensuring a safe pilgrimage for all devotees, including those arriving without pre-booking.