Know what is dating burnout and tips to tackle it

As per relationship experts, dating burnout or dating app fatigue is common among people who spend more time in online dating apps. The illusion of limitless options on dating apps can make people feel overwhelmed, especially if they are on what seems like an endless cycle of fruitless first dates.

People can get burnt out for a number of reasons, from several unsatisfactory dates to running into the pitfalls of dating apps, like getting ghosted, flashpanned or catfished.

Tips to overcome this:

Take a break: Instead of swiping for the entire day, schedule a time and put a limit to the number of profiles we can check out on any dating app in a day. This will help us to utilise that given period of time in knowing someone or exploring a personality.

Have clarity: Make a clear idea about what we are looking for in a relationship, and the type of relationship we are looking for.

Think of app as a tool: Always consider the dating app as a tool that can help us to meet new people. When we start to see it as a tool, we will know how to use it efficiently.

Prioritise quality over quantity: Instead of speaking with a lot of people, we should try to have meaningful conversations with a few with whom the mentality and thought patterns match.

Switch up your approach: Changing the profile or the search criteria can help us to match with people with whom we have the potential of building a meaningful connection.