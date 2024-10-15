Maoist couple with Rs 10 lakh bounty surrenders before police

Gadchiroli: A Maoist couple carrying a combined bounty of ? 10 lakh, surrendered their arms before the security forces in Gadchiroli in Maharashtra. The husband-wife duo includes Varun Raja Muchaki, 27, Commander of Bhamragad Local Organisation Squad (LOS) and Roshani Vijya Wachami, 24, Party Member in the same unit.

Muchaki joined the Maoist organisation as a party member in the Konta area of Chhattisgarh in 2015 and served in various capacities before he was transferred to Bhamragad in Maharashtra after five years. From 2020 till 2022, he served as a Deputy Commander and then was promoted to Dalam Commander, he was wanted for a total of 15 serious crimes including 10 encounter killings and five other offences.

His wife Roshani Wachami was recruited as a party member in Rahi LOS in 2015, was transferred to Bhamragad in 2016 for a year and then to Aheri LOS from 2017-2019 before returning to Bhamragad in 2021, posted in Gatta LOS till 2022 and back to Bhamragad as a Party Member, her current position at the time of surrender. She faced a total of 23 major crimes including 13 encounters and other serious offences and the couple carried a combined reward of Rs 10 lakh for their scalps — comprising Rs 8 lakh on her husband and Rs 2 lakh for her.

Police officials said that both would be entitled to a total reward of Rs 11.50 lakh by the state and Centre for their rehabilitation, plus other benefits that would enable them to join the national-social mainstream.

From 2022 till now, 27 hardcore Maoists surrendered on different occasions and they are now leading a normal life without violence. This takes the total count of surrendered Maoists to 674 till date in the state.