Maruti Suzuki launches Baleno Regal edition: Details

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India launched the Baleno Regal edition. This limited-period special-edition model is available across all variants of the premium hatchback. The Baleno is available in four variants — Sigma, Delta, Zeta and Alpha. All variants, including automatic and CNG versions, are being offered in the Regal edition.The price of the Baleno starts at Rs 6.66 lakh and goes up to Rs 9.83 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Baleno employs the 1.2-litre Dual-Jet Dual-VVT petrol engine, which develops 89.73PS of maximum power and 113Nm of peak torque. The transmission options include 5-speed MT and 5-speed AMT. There is also a CNG option (77.5PS and 98.5Nm) clubbed with a 5-speed MT.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

It comes with features, like LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, 16-inch alloys, 360-degree view camera, HUD, automatic climate control, 9-inch SmartPlay Pro+ infotainment system, six airbags, ESP, hill hold assist and Suzuki Connect with over 40 smart features. The Baleno Regal edition offers grille upper garnish, front underbody spoiler, fog lamp garnish, rear underbody spoiler, back door garnish, new seat cover, interior styling kit, window curtain and all-weather 3D mats.