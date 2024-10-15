Nemom and Kochuveli Railway Stations Renamed in Thiruvananthapuram

The name changes for Nemom and Kochuveli railway stations in Thiruvananthapuram have officially taken effect. Kochuveli has been renamed Thiruvananthapuram North, while Nemom is now Thiruvananthapuram South, following a request by the Kerala state government. This move is part of a larger initiative to boost the development of these nearby stations, as Thiruvananthapuram Central has reached its operational capacity.

Kochuveli, which already handles long-distance trains to major cities, remains relatively lesser-known to travelers outside Kerala, despite being only 9 kilometers from the central station. The authorities hope the new names, which highlight their proximity to Thiruvananthapuram, will increase passenger traffic and help attract more train services to these stations. The rebranding aligns with the state’s efforts to establish them as satellite terminals for the overcrowded central station.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs approved the name changes, enabling the state to move forward with the upgrades. Kochuveli, currently serving about 7,000 passengers daily, has six platforms and is set to house a coach care center. The renaming is also expected to reduce confusion for travelers unfamiliar with the area, helping to boost both passenger numbers and revenue for the railway division.