Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty- pared the early gains to settle lower on Tuesday. The BSE Sensex shed 152.93 points or 0.19 per cent to settle at 81,820.12. The NSE Nifty ended at 25,057.35, down 70.60 points or 0.28 per cent.

Among the broader markets, smallcap stocks outperformed the benchmarks, with Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.11 per cent. Nifty Midcap 100, too, ended higher by 0.21 per cent. Nifty Realty indices outperformed all the other sectoral indices, ending higher by 2.05 per cent. FMCG, Consumer Durables, Bank Nifty, Media, and select headline stocks ended higher. On the other hand, Financial Services, IT, Metal, PSU Bank, Auto, and OMC ended lower on Tuesday.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,958 against 1,975 stocks that declined, and 102 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,035. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 253, and those that hit a 52-week low was 34. A total of 338 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 201 in the lower circuit.

21 out of 30 constituent stocks of BSE Sensex ended lower. Top losers were Bajaj Finance, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, and Tech Mahindra. Top gainers were ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Asian Paints, Adani Ports, and UltraTech Cement.