Tecno launches new midrange smartphone: Details

Mumbai: The Transsion-owned brand, Tecno launched its newest midrange smartphone. The handset named ‘ Tecno Camon 30S’ is priced at PKR 59,999 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the top-of-the-line model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The company is yet to reveal the pricing for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB RAM and storage configurations.

The handset is available for purchase in Pakistan via the company’s website, in Celestial Black, Dawn Gold, and Nebula Violet colourways. There’s no word from the firm on whether the Tecno Camon 30S will be launched in India.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Tecno Camon 30S runs on Android 14, with the company’s HiOS 14 skin on top. It sports a 6.78-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,436 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,300nits peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G100 chipset, along with up to 8GB of RAM.

The Tecno Camon 30S has a 50-megapixel primary camera with a Sony IMX896 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with a 2-megapixel camera depth sensor. The handset is equipped with a 13-megapixel selfie camera located in the hole punch camera cutout, along with a dual LED flash.

You get up to 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Tecno Camon 30S and connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and proximity sensor. The Tecno Camon 30S packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It has a fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The handset has an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.