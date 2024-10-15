Tharoor Granted Relief in Defamation Case Proceedings

The Supreme Court on Monday extended the stay on trial court proceedings against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in a defamation case related to his controversial “scorpion on Shivling” remark about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A two-judge bench, headed by Justice Hrishikesh Roy and including Justice SVN Bhatti, granted four more weeks for the Delhi Police and the complainant to file their responses to Tharoor’s petition. The court stated that the interim stay on the defamation case would remain in effect.

Tharoor had approached the Supreme Court in September after a trial court ordered his personal appearance in the defamation case. He sought relief from the court, and the matter is now under further consideration, with the stay on proceedings extended for the time being.